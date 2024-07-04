Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 04 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:00
North Korea: Kim Jong Un visits important industrial plants

July 4, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited several major factories and industrial plants in the country, including a defense company and a...

04 luglio 2024 | 13.06
Redazione Adnkronos
July 4, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited several major factories and industrial plants in the country, including a defense company and a machinery factory. During the visits, Kim stressed the importance of modernizing production processes and praised the progress made in the defense sector. He also looked at automated production facilities and called for further computerization of production management. According to kcna.kp, Kim also visited accommodation and recreational facilities for workers, expressing satisfaction with the living conditions. The visits are part of efforts to strengthen the country's economy and defense.

