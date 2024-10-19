North Korea: Kim Jong Un visits Korean People's Army 2nd Corps headquarters

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 19 Ottobre 2024
19 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 18, 2024_ Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Committee of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, inspected the headquarters of the 2nd Corps of the Korean People's Army on October 17. During the visit, he received warm greetings from members of the corps and stressed the importance of maintaining high combat readiness to defend the national territory. Kim also highlighted the need to strengthen the country's nuclear deterrent capabilities in response to growing external threats. The news was reported by pyongyangtimes.com.kp. This visit underscores the North Korean leadership's commitment to ensuring national security and military preparedness amid regional tensions.

