North Korea: Kim Jong Un visits Pyongyang Baby Food Factory

July 5, 2024_ General Secretary Kim Jong Un visited the Pyongyang Baby Food Factory to review production and management activities. During the visit,...

06 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
July 5, 2024_ General Secretary Kim Jong Un visited the Pyongyang Baby Food Factory to review production and management activities. During the visit, he stressed the importance of producing food for children as a top priority of the Party's policies. Kim Jong Un emotionally recalled how the late President Kim Jong Il had guaranteed the supply of raw materials to the factory even during difficult times. He reiterated that producing baby food is a matter of moral obligation to past leaders and faith in the Party. Rodong.rep.kp reports it. Thanks to the Party's dedication, the factory managed to maintain production despite the difficulties.

