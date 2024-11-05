Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 05 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
North Korea: Kim Jong Un visits reconstruction sites in North Pyongan

November 4, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un paid a visit to reconstruction sites in North Pyongan Province on November 4, 2024, to monitor the...

North Korea: Kim Jong Un visits reconstruction sites in North Pyongan
05 novembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
November 4, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un paid a visit to reconstruction sites in North Pyongan Province on November 4, 2024, to monitor the progress of construction following the recent floods. During the visit, he expressed satisfaction with the achievements of the builders, stressing the importance of transforming the affected areas into modern "rural cities." Kim also highlighted the crucial role of the military and youth in the reconstruction process, expressing confidence in the country's ability to overcome difficulties, the official kcna.kp news agency reported. Kim Jong Un urged workers to continue with dedication, promising that reconstruction will be completed by the party meeting scheduled for December.

