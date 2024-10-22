North Korea: Kim Jong Un visits recovery work in Jagang-do after floods

October 22, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the recovery site in Jagang-do on October 21 to oversee reconstruction work following the devastating floods in July. During the visit, he praised the efforts of builders and stressed the importance of quickly completing homes for affected residents. Kim also stressed the need to improve the quality of construction and announced an extension of the work until December, according to kcna.kp, North Korea's official news agency. Kim urged workers to maintain a high level of commitment and responsibility in their work.