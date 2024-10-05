Cerca nel sito
 
North Korea: Kim Jong Un visits special forces training base

October 4, 2024_ Kim Jong Un paid a visit to the training base of the Korean People's Army special forces in the western region of the country....

North Korea: Kim Jong Un visits special forces training base
Redazione Adnkronos
October 4, 2024_ Kim Jong Un paid a visit to the training base of the Korean People's Army special forces in the western region of the country. During the visit, the leader examined the training facilities and activities, stressing the importance of military preparedness. In addition, Kim Yo Jong, deputy director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, criticized South Korea's 'Armed Forces Day' celebrations, calling them a parody, the official news agency kcna.kp reported. North Korea, under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, continues to emphasize military power as the core of its domestic and foreign policy.

