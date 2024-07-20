North Korea: Kim Jong Un visits Wonsan-Kalma tourism project

July 20, 2024_ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the construction site of the Wonsan-Kalma tourism project on July 16. Accompanied by senior officials from the Workers' Party and the government, Kim expressed great satisfaction with the progress made. He underlined the importance of completing the project by May next year and discussed operational details to ensure flawless service. According to kcna.kp, the project aims to transform the area into a world-class tourist destination. Kim also highlighted the need to use the country's coastal resources to further develop the tourism sector.