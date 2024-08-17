North Korea: Kim Jong Un welcomes residents of natural disaster areas in Pyongyang

August 17, 2024_ Kim Jong Un delivered a welcoming speech to residents of areas affected by natural disasters who recently arrived in Pyongyang. In his speech, he expressed gratitude for the trust placed in the party and government, promising that the living conditions for residents would be improved. He also stressed the importance of solidarity and unity of the North Korean people in the face of adversity. Kim assured that the recovery efforts of the damaged areas will continue unabated, highlighting the party's vital role in ensuring the well-being of citizens. The news was reported by the KCNA news agency. The North Korean leader called on residents to regard the temporary structures as their home and enjoy their stay in the capital.