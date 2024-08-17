Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

North Korea: Kim Jong Un welcomes residents of natural disaster areas in Pyongyang

August 17, 2024_ Kim Jong Un delivered a welcoming speech to residents of areas affected by natural disasters who recently arrived in Pyongyang. In...

North Korea: Kim Jong Un welcomes residents of natural disaster areas in Pyongyang
17 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 17, 2024_ Kim Jong Un delivered a welcoming speech to residents of areas affected by natural disasters who recently arrived in Pyongyang. In his speech, he expressed gratitude for the trust placed in the party and government, promising that the living conditions for residents would be improved. He also stressed the importance of solidarity and unity of the North Korean people in the face of adversity. Kim assured that the recovery efforts of the damaged areas will continue unabated, highlighting the party's vital role in ensuring the well-being of citizens. The news was reported by the KCNA news agency. The North Korean leader called on residents to regard the temporary structures as their home and enjoy their stay in the capital.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
his speech welcoming speech party's vital role intervento
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza