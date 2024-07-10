Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
North Korea: Kim Yo Jong condemns South Korea's military exercises

10 luglio 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
July 9, 2024_ Kim Yo Jong, deputy department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, released a statement on July 7. He criticized recent live ammunition exercises conducted by South Korea's military near North Korea's southern border. Kim called these maneuvers an unacceptable provocation that aggravates the situation on the Korean Peninsula. He also stressed that such exercises, along with joint ones with the United States and Japan, brought the region to the brink of an explosion. This was reported by the website rodong.rep.kp. Kim warned that if North Korea's sovereignty is violated, the North Korean military will respond immediately in accordance with the DPRK Constitution.

