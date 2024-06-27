Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
North Korea: Mass demonstration against the United States and South Korea

27 giugno 2024 | 13.08
Redazione Adnkronos
June 26, 2024_ On the occasion of the 'Day of the fight against American imperialists', tens of thousands of people gathered at the May 1st stadium in Pyongyang. The demonstration saw the participation of workers, students and representatives of various institutions, as well as foreign diplomats and North Korean citizens living abroad. During the event, films were shown denouncing the atrocities committed by the United States and South Korea during the Korean War and their current hostile policies. The participants reiterated their determination to strengthen national defense and maintain the peace and dignity of the country. The site kcna.kp reports it. The demonstration ended with a protest march, during which participants expressed their willingness to resist any future aggression.

