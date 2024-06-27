Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 11:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

North Korea: Mass visits to the Central House of Class Education

North Korea: Mass visits to the Central House of Class Education
27 giugno 2024 | 11.44
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

June 25, 2024_ Many citizens of North Korea are visiting the Central House of Class Education, expressing their determination to mercilessly punish the US imperialists and their followers. This historic site exposes and condemns the crimes of US and Japanese imperialists and class enemies. In June, more than 20,000 workers, youth and children from more than 450 units visited the home, vowing revenge against the attackers. The exhibits show the US imperialists' history of aggression in Korea and the atrocities committed, sparking outrage among visitors. Rodong.rep.kp reports it. The Central House of Class Education is an important propaganda tool of the North Korean government to reinforce hatred towards the United States and its allies.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Central House of Class Education Stati Uniti d'America the US Central Province
Vedi anche
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care
News to go
Scioperi, nel 2023 proclamate 1.649 astensioni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza