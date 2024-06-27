June 25, 2024_ Many citizens of North Korea are visiting the Central House of Class Education, expressing their determination to mercilessly punish the US imperialists and their followers. This historic site exposes and condemns the crimes of US and Japanese imperialists and class enemies. In June, more than 20,000 workers, youth and children from more than 450 units visited the home, vowing revenge against the attackers. The exhibits show the US imperialists' history of aggression in Korea and the atrocities committed, sparking outrage among visitors. Rodong.rep.kp reports it. The Central House of Class Education is an important propaganda tool of the North Korean government to reinforce hatred towards the United States and its allies.