North Korea: Meeting of the Central Committee of the National Workers' Union

July 25, 2024_ The 11th expanded meeting of the Central Committee of the National Workers' Union of North Korea was held on July 24, 2024. The meeting was attended by committee members and candidates, along with local and central union officials. During the meeting, ways to implement the decisions taken at the tenth meeting of the Party Central Committee were discussed. The chairman of the committee, Park In-chul, underlined the importance of making this year a period of great change, following the guidelines established by leader Kim Jong-un. The news was reported by kcna.kp. The meeting highlighted the union's commitment to promoting the advancement of Korean socialism through strengthening discipline and productivity among workers.