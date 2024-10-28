Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:56
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

North Korea: Modern Mill Expansion Projects Underway

October 27, 2024_ North Korea is advancing in the construction of modern flour milling plants to increase production capacity. Construction work on...

North Korea: Modern Mill Expansion Projects Underway
28 ottobre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 27, 2024_ North Korea is advancing in the construction of modern flour milling plants to increase production capacity. Construction work on new flour mills in Kangryong County, South Hwanghae Province, and Sin-gye County, North Hwanghae Province, is well underway, along with the renovation of existing mills in Hamhung and Songrim. In addition, the expansion of the capacity of the Wonsan flour mill is progressing according to plan. These initiatives are part of a broader effort to improve the country's food self-sufficiency, kcna.kp reported. North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is a country that has faced significant challenges in terms of food security and economic development.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
food security Construction work on country's food self sufficiency cibo
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, Trump: "Lancerò il più ambizioso piano di espulsioni della storia"
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza