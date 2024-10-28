North Korea: Modern Mill Expansion Projects Underway

October 27, 2024_ North Korea is advancing in the construction of modern flour milling plants to increase production capacity. Construction work on new flour mills in Kangryong County, South Hwanghae Province, and Sin-gye County, North Hwanghae Province, is well underway, along with the renovation of existing mills in Hamhung and Songrim. In addition, the expansion of the capacity of the Wonsan flour mill is progressing according to plan. These initiatives are part of a broader effort to improve the country's food self-sufficiency, kcna.kp reported. North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is a country that has faced significant challenges in terms of food security and economic development.