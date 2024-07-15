Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:56
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

North Korea: Modernization of the mechanical engineering sector underway

July 14, 2024_ North Korea is implementing measures to accelerate the modernization of the mechanical engineering sector. The Ministry of Mechanical...

North Korea: Modernization of the mechanical engineering sector underway
15 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 14, 2024_ North Korea is implementing measures to accelerate the modernization of the mechanical engineering sector. The Ministry of Mechanical Industry and the Transportation Mechanical Industry Bureau are taking steps to strengthen the material and technical foundations of mechanical manufacturing factories, including the second phase of the modernization of the Kumsong tractor factory. At the same time, an atmosphere of competition between units is being promoted to promote the development of the country's mechanical industry. Factories and enterprises are rationally reorganizing existing equipment and improving product quality inspection and control systems. The site kcna.kp reports it. These efforts aim to consolidate the production capacity and quality of North Korean mechanical products.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
efforts aim engineering the Ministry of Mechanical control systems
Vedi anche
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza