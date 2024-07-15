North Korea: Modernization of the mechanical engineering sector underway

July 14, 2024_ North Korea is implementing measures to accelerate the modernization of the mechanical engineering sector. The Ministry of Mechanical Industry and the Transportation Mechanical Industry Bureau are taking steps to strengthen the material and technical foundations of mechanical manufacturing factories, including the second phase of the modernization of the Kumsong tractor factory. At the same time, an atmosphere of competition between units is being promoted to promote the development of the country's mechanical industry. Factories and enterprises are rationally reorganizing existing equipment and improving product quality inspection and control systems. The site kcna.kp reports it. These efforts aim to consolidate the production capacity and quality of North Korean mechanical products.