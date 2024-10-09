North Korea: National Defense University's 60th Anniversary Celebration

October 08, 2024_ The North Korean National Defense University is celebrating its 60th anniversary, a significant milestone for an institution dedicated to training highly qualified military personnel. During the ceremony, teachers, researchers and students were recognized for their contributions to the country's defense and the revolution. The North Korean leader stressed the importance of training defense talents, highlighting the university's crucial role in strengthening the nation's military capabilities. The news was reported by pyongyangtimes.com.kp. The National Defense University is considered a pillar of military training in North Korea, contributing to the country's strategic preparedness in a complex geopolitical environment.