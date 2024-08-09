North Korea: National Mobilization to Implement Politburo Decisions

August 8, 2024_ North Korea has launched a nationwide mobilization to implement the decisions of the Politburo of the Workers' Party, with posters encouraging the people to unite in the struggle. These promotional materials aim to strengthen the fighting spirit of the people, stressing the importance of transforming disaster-stricken areas into places of socialist prosperity. The posters also express the determination of the North Korean military to follow the party's orders, highlighting their commitment to overcoming difficulties. The campaign is a clear signal of the government's willingness to face challenges and promote national progress. The news is reported by kcna.kp. The mobilization reflects the North Korean regime's approach to managing crises and promoting socialist ideology among the population.