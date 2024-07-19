Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
North Korea: New agricultural project to increase rice production
19 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
July 18, 2024_ North Korea has launched a new agricultural project aimed at increasing rice production in the country. The project involves the implementation of advanced cultivation techniques and the use of new high-yielding rice varieties. Local authorities said the initiative aims to ensure food security and improve farmers' living conditions. The project will be supervised by North Korea's Ministry of Agriculture, which will provide technical support and necessary resources. This was reported by the website pyongyangtimes.com.kp. This effort is part of a broader national strategy to strengthen the country's food self-sufficiency.

