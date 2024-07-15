Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
North Korea: New agricultural villages inaugurated in Nyongbyon

North Korea: New agricultural villages inaugurated in Nyongbyon
15 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
July 14, 2024_ New villages were opened at Wonum Farm in Nyongbyon County, North Phyongan Province, North Korea. The new modern homes, intended for hundreds of families, reflect the Workers' Party of Korea's concern to provide farmers with a highly civilized living environment. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ryu Song Hyok, secretary of the WPK North Phyongan Provincial Committee, along with county officials, builders and agricultural workers. Choe Yong Chol, vice-chairman of the North Phyongan Provincial People's Committee, gave a congratulatory speech, followed by the handing over of licenses for the use of the new houses and further speeches. Rodong.rep.kp reports it. The ceremony concluded with celebrations and dances in honor of the new owners of the houses.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
