Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
North Korea: New Cultural Houses Opened in Songhwa
05 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
September 5, 2024_ North Korea has inaugurated new cultural houses in the farming villages of Songhwa and Yaksan in South Hwanghae Province. The houses, designed to reflect local characteristics, were built to improve farmers' living conditions and honor the government's commitment to the welfare of farm workers. Local officials and workers attended the inauguration ceremony, celebrating the event with speeches and dances. The news was reported by kcna.kp, the official news agency of North Korea, which emphasizes the importance of such initiatives for the social and economic progress of the country.

