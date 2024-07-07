North Korea: New homes for agricultural workers in Kanggye

July 6, 2024_ New homes have been built at Unjong and Tuhung horticultural farms in Kanggye City, Jagang Province, North Korea. These houses, located at the foot of picturesque mountains, were created thanks to the rural revolution program of the new era. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Jon Yong Sop, secretary of the Jagang Provincial Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, and other local officials. Paek Chun Nam, vice-president of the Jagang Provincial People's Committee, gave a congratulatory speech and the licenses for the use of the new homes were handed over. Rodong.rep.kp reports it. The celebration was accompanied by dance parties and artistic performances, with the participation of officials and new owners of the houses.