Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

North Korea: New homes for agricultural workers in Kanggye

July 6, 2024_ New homes have been built at Unjong and Tuhung horticultural farms in Kanggye City, Jagang Province, North Korea. These houses, located...

North Korea: New homes for agricultural workers in Kanggye
07 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 6, 2024_ New homes have been built at Unjong and Tuhung horticultural farms in Kanggye City, Jagang Province, North Korea. These houses, located at the foot of picturesque mountains, were created thanks to the rural revolution program of the new era. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Jon Yong Sop, secretary of the Jagang Provincial Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, and other local officials. Paek Chun Nam, vice-president of the Jagang Provincial People's Committee, gave a congratulatory speech and the licenses for the use of the new homes were handed over. Rodong.rep.kp reports it. The celebration was accompanied by dance parties and artistic performances, with the participation of officials and new owners of the houses.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
at Unjong located at reports it have been built
Vedi anche
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza