Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
North Korea: New houses built in Taekwan county

July 22, 2024_ New modern houses have been built in Taekwan County, a mountainous region of Northern Phyongan Province. These homes in Phyongmun-ri...

23 luglio 2024
July 22, 2024_ New modern houses have been built in Taekwan County, a mountainous region of Northern Phyongan Province. These homes in Phyongmun-ri represent the precious fruit of the energetic leadership of respected comrade Kim Jong Un, who ushered in a new era of regional change and rural development. Present at the handover ceremony of the new houses were Ri Song Gun, secretary of the Provincial Committee of the North Phyongan Workers' Party of Korea, Choe Yong Chol, vice-president of the provincial people's committee, officials of the Party and the power bodies of the Taekwan county, as well as builders and agricultural workers. At the end of the ceremony, licenses for the use of the new homes were handed out and swearing-in speeches were given. Rodong.rep.kp reports it. Officials visited the new owners to congratulate them.

