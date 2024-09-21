North Korea: New housing for farm workers in Namyang

September 20, 2024_ North Korea has opened a new residential complex for farm workers at Namyang Farm, located in South Pyongan Province. The event was attended by local officials and party representatives, who celebrated the improvement of living conditions in the rural community. The new homes, designed to provide comfort and modernity, are a significant step towards agricultural development and social progress in the country. The key handover ceremony sparked great joy among residents, highlighting the government's commitment to the well-being of the people, kcna.kp reported. This development is part of a broader program to revitalize rural areas in North Korea, aimed at improving the quality of life of farmers and their families.