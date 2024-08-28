Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 28 Agosto 2024
North Korea: New Measures for Local Development and Youth Celebration

August 27, 2024_ North Korea has announced significant new measures to accelerate local development and economic revival, the official Rodong Sinmun...

North Korea: New Measures for Local Development and Youth Celebration
28 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
August 27, 2024_ North Korea has announced significant new measures to accelerate local development and economic revival, the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported. The country's leaders and workers expressed enthusiasm for the initiatives, which aim to improve living conditions and promote progress in various areas. An event to celebrate Youth Day was held at the same time, with artistic performances by students and young people. Economic successes in several areas and the arrival of Russian delegations in Pyongyang were also highlighted. The news comes from kcna.kp, the official news agency of North Korea, which provides updates on government and social activities. North Korea, officially the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is a country located in East Asia, known for its authoritarian regime and centralized economic policies.

in Evidenza