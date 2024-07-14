Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
North Korea: New posters to promote Party goals

July 14, 2024_ North Korea has created new posters to support decisions made during the 10th plenary session of the 8th Central Committee of the...

14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
July 14, 2024_ North Korea has created new posters to support decisions made during the 10th plenary session of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party. The posters encourage the population to achieve established goals, such as modernizing the mechanical industry and improving railway safety. Other posters promote the completion of the agricultural production plan for 2024 and scientific and technological innovation to improve citizens' lives. The official website kcna.kp reports it. These efforts reflect the Workers' Party's commitment to improving the economy and well-being of the North Korean people.

