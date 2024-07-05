Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 05 Luglio 2024
North Korea: New rural villages built in different regions

July 5, 2024_ New villages showcasing the future of the rural landscape have been built in several parts of North Korea. New houses have been built...

North Korea: New rural villages built in different regions
05 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 5, 2024_ New villages showcasing the future of the rural landscape have been built in several parts of North Korea. New houses have been built at Samsang Farm in Phihyon County, North Phyongan Province. Hundreds of homes are the result of the benevolence of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), which has shown great care for agricultural workers, allowing them to enjoy a new socialist life and a new civilization. Ryu Song Hyok, secretary of the North Phyongan Provincial Committee of the WPK, county officials, builders and agricultural workers were present at the house handover ceremony. Rodong.rep.kp reports it. During the event, Choe Yong Chol, vice-chairman of the North Phyongan Provincial People's Committee, gave a congratulatory speech and licenses for the use of the new houses were handed out.

