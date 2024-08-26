North Korea: New Worker Welfare Facilities in Several Factories

August 25, 2024_ North Korea recently opened new residential facilities for workers at several factories, including the Kim Jong-suk Pyongyang Textile Factory and the Kim Jong-suk Pyongyang Food Factory. These facilities are designed to provide maximum comfort and improve the quality of life of workers, while also contributing to their cultural life. Other factories, such as the Bukchang Thermal Power Plant and the Chongjin Student Uniform Factory, have followed suit, equipping their residences with modern amenities such as bedrooms, dining rooms and recreational areas, the official news agency kcna.kp reported. These initiatives reflect the North Korean government's commitment to improving workers' living conditions and promoting their well-being.