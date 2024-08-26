Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

North Korea: New Worker Welfare Facilities in Several Factories

August 25, 2024_ North Korea recently opened new residential facilities for workers at several factories, including the Kim Jong-suk Pyongyang...

North Korea: New Worker Welfare Facilities in Several Factories
26 agosto 2024 | 12.46
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 25, 2024_ North Korea recently opened new residential facilities for workers at several factories, including the Kim Jong-suk Pyongyang Textile Factory and the Kim Jong-suk Pyongyang Food Factory. These facilities are designed to provide maximum comfort and improve the quality of life of workers, while also contributing to their cultural life. Other factories, such as the Bukchang Thermal Power Plant and the Chongjin Student Uniform Factory, have followed suit, equipping their residences with modern amenities such as bedrooms, dining rooms and recreational areas, the official news agency kcna.kp reported. These initiatives reflect the North Korean government's commitment to improving workers' living conditions and promoting their well-being.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
These facilities facilities facility as
Vedi anche
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza