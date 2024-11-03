Cerca nel sito
 
North Korea: North Korea's complaint against the South Korean government of Yoon Suk-yeol

03 novembre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 2, 2024_ North Korea's Ministry of Defense has released the final results of an investigation into an alleged serious attack on sovereignty by South Korean drones, accusing the government of Yoon Suk-yeol of trying to divert attention from a domestic crisis. The article criticizes Yoon, calling him an "incompetent president" and emphasizes that his administration has led South Korea to an unprecedented crisis situation. It also claims that Yoon's aggressive policies have increased military tensions on the Korean Peninsula, making the situation increasingly dangerous. The source of this information is kcna.kp. North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is a socialist state with an authoritarian regime, known for its tensions with South Korea and the United States.

