August 23, 2024_ North Hamgyong Province is stepping up ideological education activities to mobilize the population to implement the decisions of the Party Central Committee. The initiatives were launched after leader Kim Jong Un visited two hydropower plants, where he gave directions to increase power generation. Workers at the Erang hydropower plant, in particular, are resolutely meeting the challenges of power generation, having already achieved their first-half goals. Farm workers at the Du-nam farm are also preparing to play a leading role in implementing the new agricultural policies, the news was reported by kcna.kp, the official news agency of the DPRK. These activities reflect the North Korean government's commitment to improving the country's energy and agricultural self-sufficiency.