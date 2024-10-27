North Korea: Preparations for new local industrial plants move forward

October 27, 2024_ North Korea's Ministry of Local Industry is advancing preparations for the opening of new industrial plants in various regions of the country. Thanks to an intensive procurement of raw materials and materials, supplies for several months have been secured for 20 new plants that will be built this year. In addition, training programs for technicians and workers are underway, along with the production of equipment needed to operate the plants, the official news agency kcna.kp reported. These developments are part of North Korea's efforts to boost its local industry and improve economic self-sufficiency.