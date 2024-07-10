Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
North Korea: Prime Minister Kim Tok Hun visits several agricultural and industrial facilities

July 10, 2024_ North Korea's Prime Minister, Kim Tok Hun, visited several farms in Sukchon and Mundok districts in South Pyongan province to...

July 10, 2024_ North Korea's Prime Minister, Kim Tok Hun, visited several farms in Sukchon and Mundok districts in South Pyongan province to scientifically analyze the state of crops and improve agricultural techniques. During the visit, he stressed the importance of preparing for the next agricultural season and improving grain processing capabilities. Kim Tok Hun also inspected the Kusong Machinery Factory, urging workers to modernize production to Workers' Party of Korea standards. Finally, he visited the Mangyongdae traffic sign factory, highlighting the importance of improving quality and production capacity. The site kcna.kp reports it. The visits included meetings to discuss modernization and technological improvement strategies in various sectors.

