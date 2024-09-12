North Korea: Putin sends congratulations to Kim Jong Un on 76th anniversary of country's founding

September 11, 2024_ Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to Kim Jong Un, leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the country. In his message, Putin stressed the importance of relations between Russia and North Korea, highlighting the recent constructive talks held in Pyongyang. The Russian President expressed confidence in strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, which will benefit security and stability in the Northeast Asia region. The news was reported by the official news agency kcna.kp. The Democratic People's Republic of Korea, commonly known as North Korea, is a socialist state located in the northern part of the Korean Peninsula.