North Korea: Pyongyang condemns US pressure on human rights

October 14, 2024_ North Korea has denounced recent US pressure on human rights as an attack on its sovereignty and national dignity. The North Korean Foreign Ministry criticized statements by US officials, who sought to justify their hostile policies towards Pyongyang. It also said that US actions, under the pretext of human rights, are fueling instability and conflict around the world. North Korea reiterated its determination to defend its sovereignty and the rights of its people against outside interference. The news was reported by kcna.kp, the official North Korean news agency. Pyongyang warned that it will continue to take decisive measures to protect its national interests.

