Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:25
North Korea: Pyongyang condemns US sanctions, reaffirms its sovereignty

October 20, 2024_ North Korea has strongly condemned the sanctions imposed by the United States, calling them an attack on its sovereignty and an...

North Korea: Pyongyang condemns US sanctions, reaffirms its sovereignty
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
October 20, 2024_ North Korea has strongly condemned the sanctions imposed by the United States, calling them an attack on its sovereignty and an attempt to alter the international order. The North Korean government said that such measures are not new and that the United States, together with its allies, are facing a structural crisis. In addition, Pyongyang warned that the unilateral actions of the United States threaten global security and require an appropriate response. The North Korean leadership stressed that the suffering inflicted on the North Korean people will transform into a determination to strengthen its position. The news was reported by kcna.kp. North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is a socialist state located in the northern part of the Korean Peninsula.

