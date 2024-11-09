North Korea: Reconstruction work continues in North Pyongan

November 8, 2024_ Reconstruction work in North Pyongan Province continues with enthusiasm, inspired by leader Kim Jong Un. After a visit to construction sites, Kim provided guidance on how to complete projects to an optimal level, encouraging builders to step up their efforts. Teams of young workers, such as the Baekdu Hero Group, are speeding up finishing work, while other units are building public buildings such as schools and kindergartens. The mobilization of all workers and officials in the province is helping to turn the vision of an ideal village into reality, kcna.kp reported. North Pyongan Province is one of the areas most affected by natural disasters, and the government is investing significant resources in its reconstruction.