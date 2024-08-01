North Korea: Reconstruction work started in flood-hit areas

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
01 August 2024_ North Korea has launched a reconstruction plan for flood-affected areas in the north of the country, particularly in Sinŭiju and the...

01 agosto 2024 | 12.34
01 August 2024_ North Korea has launched a reconstruction plan for flood-affected areas in the north of the country, particularly in Sinŭiju and the Uiju region. The Workers' Party Politburo decided to concentrate national resources on restoring modern housing and damaged infrastructure, including roads and railways. The military and youth groups have been mobilized to build more than 4,400 new homes and strengthen dams in vulnerable areas. The news was reported by the official kcna.kp agency, highlighting the North Korean government's commitment to emergency management. The areas mentioned, Sinŭiju and Uiju, are located in North Pyongan province and have been severely damaged by recent floods.

