North Korea: Recovery efforts after floods in southern provinces

04 August 2024_ North Korea is stepping up efforts to support victims of recent floods in South Pyongan, South Hwanghae and North Hwanghae provinces, as well as the cities of Nampo and Kaesong. Local officials and workers are providing humanitarian assistance, quickly sending essential goods to stabilize the living conditions of those affected. Communities are mobilizing resources, including flour, food and medicine, to support residents of devastated areas. Local authorities continue to work together to ensure critical needs are met in a timely manner. The news is reported by kcna.kp. The floods have hit these regions hard, highlighting the need for rapid and coordinated intervention to alleviate citizens' suffering.