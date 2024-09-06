North Korea: Reducing Damage from Natural Disasters Is Possible, Experts Say

Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
06 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 5, 2024_ Han Kang Thaek, director of the North Korean Ministry of Land and Environmental Protection, said that although natural disasters are inevitable, their damage can be minimized through preventive measures. During a meeting, he stressed the importance of adequate planning and timely response strategies to address environmental emergencies. The ministry is working to implement policies that improve the resilience of local communities in the face of extreme weather events. Han's statement highlights North Korea's commitment to environmental protection and disaster preparedness. The news was reported by pyongyangtimes.com.kp. The Ministry of Land and Environmental Protection is responsible for natural resource management and environmental protection in the country.

