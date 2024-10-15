Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:33
North Korea: Rejects UN Human Rights Report

October 15, 2024_ North Korea has firmly rejected the report of the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, calling it a manipulated political...

15 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 15, 2024_ North Korea has firmly rejected the report of the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, calling it a manipulated political document. The North Korean government accuses the report of defaming its human rights policies and interfering in its sovereignty. In addition, North Korea claims that its emergency measures to protect its population from global pandemics have been unfairly labeled as human rights violations. The statement comes from the kcna.kp news agency, which emphasizes North Korea's determination to defend its system and the rights of its people. North Korea is a socialist state that has faced international criticism for its domestic policies and human rights record.

