October 16, 2024_ In North Korea, respect and care for the elderly are considered a legal and moral duty, recognized by the socialist Constitution and public health laws. The government has implemented measures to ensure the well-being of the elderly, including the construction of retirement homes and health facilities for war veterans. North Korean society has developed a custom of respect for the elderly, with annual events dedicated to veterans and preferential treatment in various public services. The growing focus on improving the living conditions of the elderly has led to an increase in the number of centenarians in the country. The news is reported by pyongyangtimes.com.kp. North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), is a country that places a strong emphasis on care and respect for its older citizens.