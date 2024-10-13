Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
North Korea: South Korea accused of violating sovereignty with drones

October 12, 2024_ North Korea has accused South Korea of attempting to evade responsibility for a recent incident of violation of national...

13 ottobre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 12, 2024_ North Korea has accused South Korea of attempting to evade responsibility for a recent incident of violation of national sovereignty through the use of drones. According to the statement by the North Korean Foreign Ministry, the South Korean military denied sending drones across the border, while North Korea stresses that such behavior is a serious attack on its sovereignty. The article highlights that the use of drones to drop political leaflets is considered a provocative act and a violation of sovereign rights. The source of this information is kcna.kp. North Korea warned that any further violation of its sovereignty will be met with a firm and decisive response.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
