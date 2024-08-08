North Korea: Stabilizing life and repairing damage in disaster-stricken areas

08 August 2024_ North Korea has announced a plan to stabilize citizens' lives and repair damage in areas most affected by recent natural disasters. The authorities are mobilizing resources to guarantee the necessary support to populations in difficulty and to restore damaged infrastructure. This intervention is part of a broader effort to improve living conditions and ensure food security in vulnerable regions. Rescue and reconstruction operations are already underway, with the aim of restoring normality as soon as possible. The news was reported by pyongyangtimes.com.kp. The affected areas include provinces that have suffered floods and landslides, highlighting the need for timely intervention to protect the population.