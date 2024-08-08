Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

North Korea: Stabilizing life and repairing damage in disaster-stricken areas

08 August 2024_ North Korea has announced a plan to stabilize citizens' lives and repair damage in areas most affected by recent natural disasters....

North Korea: Stabilizing life and repairing damage in disaster-stricken areas
08 agosto 2024 | 13.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

08 August 2024_ North Korea has announced a plan to stabilize citizens' lives and repair damage in areas most affected by recent natural disasters. The authorities are mobilizing resources to guarantee the necessary support to populations in difficulty and to restore damaged infrastructure. This intervention is part of a broader effort to improve living conditions and ensure food security in vulnerable regions. Rescue and reconstruction operations are already underway, with the aim of restoring normality as soon as possible. The news was reported by pyongyangtimes.com.kp. The affected areas include provinces that have suffered floods and landslides, highlighting the need for timely intervention to protect the population.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
pair damage pair August natural disasters
Vedi anche
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza