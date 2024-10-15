North Korea: Standardization Promotes Economic and Cultural Growth

October 14, 2024_ North Korea is expanding and developing its standardization work to promote economic growth and improve the material and cultural life of its citizens. This year, the country has introduced international standards in various sectors, such as ISO 16000 for air quality and ISO 55000 for asset management, adapting them to its local needs. In addition, regional industry standards have been established for the apparel and consumer goods industries, taking into account local characteristics. Standardization aims to reflect the material and cultural needs of the people, improving the quality of life. The news was reported by pyongyangtimes.com.kp. October 14 is also World Standardization Day, an event that highlights the importance of globally common standards.