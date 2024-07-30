North Korea: Strengthening construction capacities in provinces

July 29, 2024_ North Korea is stepping up efforts to boost construction capacities in provinces, particularly North's Hwanghae Province. Local authorities focus on training construction teams capable of managing rural development projects, with the aim of improving infrastructure. In Songrim, a construction team has started training courses for craftsmen and organized competitions to raise the level of technical skills. Local officials are monitoring progress and addressing challenges related to the procurement of equipment and machinery. The news was reported by kcna.kp, North Korea's official news agency, which highlights the importance of these efforts to realize the country's rural revolution program.