Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
North Korea: Successes in cement and coal production

July 11, 2024_ Officials and workers at the Sangwon Cement Complex exceeded production targets by thousands of tons of cement in the first week of...

North Korea: Successes in cement and coal production
July 11, 2024_ Officials and workers at the Sangwon Cement Complex exceeded production targets by thousands of tons of cement in the first week of the second half of the year. The management of the complex effectively organized human and material resources, stimulating the patriotic fervor of the workers. Limestone and iron mines also contributed significantly to the increase in production. At the same time, Sudong Coal Production Station completed the annual coal production plan well in advance. Rodong.rep.kp reports it. These results reflect North Korea's commitment to achieving ambitious industrial production goals.

