North Korea: Support for agricultural activities by trade unions

July 1, 2024_ North Korea's labor organizations are providing support to agricultural activities. Members of the Central Committee of the General Federation of Trade Unions of North Korea worked with farmers in the fields to help them achieve agricultural goals. The Pyongyang Federation of Trade Unions provided 198,000 tons of organic fertilizers and over 215,000 agricultural tools to several farms in the city. The South Hwanghae Province Trade Union Federation sent spare parts for agricultural machinery and repair teams to Haeju farms. The site kcna.kp reports it. Other trade unions, such as those in Nampo, Wonsan and Sunchon, also helped support local agricultural activities.