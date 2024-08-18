Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
North Korea: Tensions between North and South rise over 'garbage balloons'

August 17, 2024_ North Korea has stepped up its response to the spread of South Korean material, launching balloons containing garbage toward the...

18 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
August 17, 2024_ North Korea has stepped up its response to the spread of South Korean material, launching balloons containing garbage toward the South in response to propaganda leaflets. This exchange of balloons, which came after South Korean activist groups sent leaflets and USBs with cultural content, has raised concerns about security and public order in South Korea. South Korean authorities have recorded more than 3,300 cases of garbage balloons coming from the North, causing property damage and alarm among citizens. The situation has led the South Korean government to resume propaganda broadcasts to the North, as reported by ohmynews.com. Tensions between the two countries continue to rise, with the risk of military escalation increasingly present.

