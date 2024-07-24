Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
North Korea: The laughter of the people as a symbol of socialist power

24 luglio 2024 | 13.17
Redazione Adnkronos
July 23, 2024_ North Korea celebrates the laughter of its people as a symbol of socialist power, highlighting the importance of collective joy in building society. The article underlines how the smile and happiness of citizens are considered fundamental elements for the progress of the nation. The role of cultural and recreational activities in promoting an environment of unity and prosperity is highlighted. The narrative emphasizes that the people's happiness is a reflection of the strength of North Korean socialism. The source of this information is pyongyangtimes.com.kp. North Korea, officially the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is a country known for its socialist regime and the centrality of the figure of the leader in the daily lives of its citizens.

