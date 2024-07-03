North Korea: The tenth plenary session of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party concluded

July 2, 2024_ The tenth expanded plenary session of the Eighth Central Committee of the Workers' Party of North Korea was held from June 28 to July 1, 2024. During the meeting, short- and medium-term plans for national rebirth, with particular attention to the construction of socialism. Kim Jong-un, the supreme leader of North Korea, attended and led the session, stressing the importance of improving the country's leadership skills and judicial system. The source of this news is kcna.kp. The session also saw the nomination of new members and the discussion of important organizational and political issues.