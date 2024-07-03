Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

North Korea: The tenth plenary session of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party concluded

July 2, 2024_ The tenth expanded plenary session of the Eighth Central Committee of the Workers' Party of North Korea was held from June 28 to July...

North Korea: The tenth plenary session of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party concluded
03 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 2, 2024_ The tenth expanded plenary session of the Eighth Central Committee of the Workers' Party of North Korea was held from June 28 to July 1, 2024. During the meeting, short- and medium-term plans for national rebirth, with particular attention to the construction of socialism. Kim Jong-un, the supreme leader of North Korea, attended and led the session, stressing the importance of improving the country's leadership skills and judicial system. The source of this news is kcna.kp. The session also saw the nomination of new members and the discussion of important organizational and political issues.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the session session June July 2
Vedi anche
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza