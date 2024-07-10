North Korea: US condemnation for attempt to revitalize 'UN Command'

July 9, 2024_ North Korea has strongly condemned the United States for its efforts to revitalize the 'United Nations Command'. According to Pyongyang, such moves represent a threat to the sovereignty and security of the Korean Peninsula. North Korean authorities have stated that these actions are a provocation and an attempt to maintain a permanent military presence in the region. North Korea has urged the international community to oppose these US initiatives. This was reported by the website pyongyangtimes.com.kp. The issue of 'United Nations Command' dates back to the Korean War, when it was established to coordinate allied forces against the North.