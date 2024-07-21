Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:24
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

North Korea: Victory Day celebrations with educational activities

July 21, 2024_ In celebration of Victory Day, schools across North Korea are organizing educational activities to inspire students to follow the...

North Korea: Victory Day celebrations with educational activities
21 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 21, 2024_ In celebration of Victory Day, schools across North Korea are organizing educational activities to inspire students to follow the example of the Victory Generation. In Pyongyang, schools are preparing young people to become revolutionaries who put the country first. Samhung Middle School is intensifying educational activities to convey loyalty to the Party and the leader, as well as the indomitable spirit of defending the homeland. Meetings with war veterans, war song choir competitions and art exhibitions are strengthening anti-imperialist awareness and patriotism among students. Kcna.kp reports it. These initiatives also take place in other schools in Pyongan and Kangwon provinces, with visits to historical sites and war memorials.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as well as schools across North Korea guerra Kcna.kp reports it
Vedi anche
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023
News to go
Laureati e diplomati, i dati Istat sull'occupazione
News to go
Bonus psicologo, a quanto ammonta il contributo in base all'Isee
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza