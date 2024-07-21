North Korea: Victory Day celebrations with educational activities

July 21, 2024_ In celebration of Victory Day, schools across North Korea are organizing educational activities to inspire students to follow the example of the Victory Generation. In Pyongyang, schools are preparing young people to become revolutionaries who put the country first. Samhung Middle School is intensifying educational activities to convey loyalty to the Party and the leader, as well as the indomitable spirit of defending the homeland. Meetings with war veterans, war song choir competitions and art exhibitions are strengthening anti-imperialist awareness and patriotism among students. Kcna.kp reports it. These initiatives also take place in other schools in Pyongan and Kangwon provinces, with visits to historical sites and war memorials.